Range
14.66 - 15.33
Vol / Avg.
64.4K/270.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.4 - 34.42
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
82.7M
Outstanding
WalkMe Ltd is the defining solution enabling organizations to better realize the value of software investments. It is a cloud-based digital adoption platform, users employees and customers of organizations can navigate websites, SaaS applications, and mobile apps through a digital, GPS-like experience to accomplish any task from simple, online transactions, to complex cross-application software processes, to fully autonomous experiences that require no manual clicks or entries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.210-0.230 -0.0200
REV51.840M53.258M1.418M

WalkMe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WalkMe (WKME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ: WKME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WalkMe's (WKME) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WalkMe.

Q

What is the target price for WalkMe (WKME) stock?

A

The latest price target for WalkMe (NASDAQ: WKME) was reported by Citigroup on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting WKME to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.84% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WalkMe (WKME)?

A

The stock price for WalkMe (NASDAQ: WKME) is $15.205 last updated Today at 5:01:12 PM.

Q

Does WalkMe (WKME) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WalkMe.

Q

When is WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) reporting earnings?

A

WalkMe’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is WalkMe (WKME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WalkMe.

Q

What sector and industry does WalkMe (WKME) operate in?

A

WalkMe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.