WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$-0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$56.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$56.8M
Earnings History
WalkMe Questions & Answers
When is WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) reporting earnings?
WalkMe (WKME) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.16, which beat the estimate of $-0.22.
What were WalkMe’s (NASDAQ:WKME) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $46.8M, which beat the estimate of $44.5M.
