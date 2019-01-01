ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ContextLogic beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was down $583.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ContextLogic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.18
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|313.47M
|353.62M
|722.92M
|743.09M
|Revenue Actual
|289.00M
|368.00M
|656.00M
|772.00M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of ContextLogic using advanced sorting and filters.
ContextLogic Questions & Answers
ContextLogic (WISH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-3.04, which missed the estimate of $-1.91.
The Actual Revenue was $794M, which beat the estimate of $736.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.