ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
ContextLogic
(NASDAQ:WISH)
1.63
00
At close: May 26
1.61
-0.0200[-1.23%]
PreMarket: 7:22PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.2 - 15.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding564.5M / 665M
Vol / Avg.- / 16.4M
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.91
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.09
Total Float564.5M

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ContextLogic reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-0.060

Quarterly Revenue

$189M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$189M

Earnings Recap

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ContextLogic beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $583.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ContextLogic's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.15 -0.14 -0.18
EPS Actual -0.03 -0.05 -0.18 -0.21
Revenue Estimate 313.47M 353.62M 722.92M 743.09M
Revenue Actual 289.00M 368.00M 656.00M 772.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ContextLogic using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

ContextLogic Questions & Answers

Q
When is ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) reporting earnings?
A

ContextLogic (WISH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-3.04, which missed the estimate of $-1.91.

Q
What were ContextLogic’s (NASDAQ:WISH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $794M, which beat the estimate of $736.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.