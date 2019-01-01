Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Encore Wire
Encore Wire Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on January 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting WIRE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and Encore Wire downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Encore Wire, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Encore Wire was filed on January 21, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 21, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Encore Wire (WIRE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Encore Wire (WIRE) is trading at is $146.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.