G Willi-Food Registers 1.2% Revenue Growth In Q1

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.2% year-on-year to $37.2 million, versus $36.7 million last year. The gross profit for the quarter declined 5.5% Y/Y to $10.8 million, and the margin contracted 200 basis points to 29%.

The operating expenses rose 17% Y/Y to $7.8 million.

The operating margin was 8%, and operating income for the quarter fell 37.1% to $3 million.

The company held $62.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

EPS of $0.31 declined by 29.5% from $0.44 last year.

Price Action: WILC shares are trading higher by 2.30% at $17.81 on the last check Tuesday.

