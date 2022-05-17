QQQ
G Willi-Food Registers 1.2% Revenue Growth In Q1

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 12:19 PM | 1 min read
  • G Willi-Food International Ltd WILC reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.2% year-on-year to $37.2 million, versus $36.7 million last year.
  • The gross profit for the quarter declined 5.5% Y/Y to $10.8 million, and the margin contracted 200 basis points to 29%.
  • The operating expenses rose 17% Y/Y to $7.8 million.
  • The operating margin was 8%, and operating income for the quarter fell 37.1% to $3 million.
  • The company held $62.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • EPS of $0.31 declined by 29.5% from $0.44 last year.
  • Price Action: WILC shares are trading higher by 2.30% at $17.81 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

