Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
69.9M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
2.94
Shares
776.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
World Houseware holdings is an investment holding company. The company, along with its subsidiaries, operates in four segments. Its Household products segment is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of household products to customers in the United States of America. PVC pipes and fittings segment manufactures and distributes PVC pipes and fittings to customers in the People's Republic of China, Food waste recycling segment is engaged in the recycling of waste food, and the Property investment segment includes investment in properties. The firm generates the majority of the revenue from the PVC pipes and fittings segment.

World Houseware Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy World Houseware (WHWRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of World Houseware (OTCPK: WHWRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are World Houseware's (WHWRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for World Houseware.

Q

What is the target price for World Houseware (WHWRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for World Houseware

Q

Current Stock Price for World Houseware (WHWRF)?

A

The stock price for World Houseware (OTCPK: WHWRF) is $0.09 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 14:31:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does World Houseware (WHWRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for World Houseware.

Q

When is World Houseware (OTCPK:WHWRF) reporting earnings?

A

World Houseware does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is World Houseware (WHWRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for World Houseware.

Q

What sector and industry does World Houseware (WHWRF) operate in?

A

World Houseware is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.