World Houseware holdings is an investment holding company. The company, along with its subsidiaries, operates in four segments. Its Household products segment is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of household products to customers in the United States of America. PVC pipes and fittings segment manufactures and distributes PVC pipes and fittings to customers in the People's Republic of China, Food waste recycling segment is engaged in the recycling of waste food, and the Property investment segment includes investment in properties. The firm generates the majority of the revenue from the PVC pipes and fittings segment.