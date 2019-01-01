WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF), Quotes and News Summary

QQQ
WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF)

WELL Health Technologies Corp is the owner and operator of a portfolio of Primary Hclinics delivering healthcare-related services It operates through below segments: Clinical services, Digital services, and others. It also engages in the Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of clinics. Its objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible leveraging the latest trends in digital health.
WELL Health Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy WELL Health Technologies (WHTCF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCPK: WHTCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are WELL Health Technologies's (WHTCF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for WELL Health Technologies.

Q
What is the target price for WELL Health Technologies (WHTCF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for WELL Health Technologies

Q
Current Stock Price for WELL Health Technologies (WHTCF)?
A

The stock price for WELL Health Technologies (OTCPK: WHTCF) is $4.13 last updated Tue Apr 05 2022 19:19:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does WELL Health Technologies (WHTCF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WELL Health Technologies.

Q
When is WELL Health Technologies (OTCPK:WHTCF) reporting earnings?
A

WELL Health Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is WELL Health Technologies (WHTCF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for WELL Health Technologies.

Q
What sector and industry does WELL Health Technologies (WHTCF) operate in?
A

WELL Health Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.