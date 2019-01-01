QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
6.7M/6.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
3.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
297.2M
Outstanding
Wearable Health Solutions Inc is engaged in manufacturing medical alarm devices which are used to summon help in the event of an emergency. Its product includes iHelp+.

Wearable Health Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wearable Health Solutions (WHSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wearable Health Solutions (OTCPK: WHSI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wearable Health Solutions's (WHSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wearable Health Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Wearable Health Solutions (WHSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wearable Health Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Wearable Health Solutions (WHSI)?

A

The stock price for Wearable Health Solutions (OTCPK: WHSI) is $0.012 last updated Today at 4:42:34 PM.

Q

Does Wearable Health Solutions (WHSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wearable Health Solutions.

Q

When is Wearable Health Solutions (OTCPK:WHSI) reporting earnings?

A

Wearable Health Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wearable Health Solutions (WHSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wearable Health Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Wearable Health Solutions (WHSI) operate in?

A

Wearable Health Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.