ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Westwood Holdings Gr
(NYSE:WHG)
14.95
-0.08[-0.53%]
At close: May 26
15.03
0.0800[0.54%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.93 - 27.01
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding6.7M / 8.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 13K
Mkt Cap128.2M
P/E20.88
50d Avg. Price15.64
Div / Yield0.6/3.99%
Payout Ratio69.44
EPS0.01
Total Float6.7M

Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG), Dividends

Westwood Holdings Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Westwood Holdings Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.36%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Mar 4

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Westwood Holdings Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 27, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Westwood Holdings Gr ($WHG) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG)?
A

The most current yield for Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) is 3.72% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.