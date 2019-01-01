Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG), Dividends

Westwood Holdings Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Westwood Holdings Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
The next dividend payout for Westwood Holdings Gr ($WHG) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) shares by June 3, 2022
The next dividend for Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.15
The most current yield for Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) is 3.72% and is payable next on July 1, 2022
