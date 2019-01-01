World Health Energy Holdings Inc is engaged in data security and analytics and provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and individuals worldwide The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety focusing on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management and encryption. Its software specializes in data protection, threat detection and response. Its Product offerings enable enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, confidential data belonging to customers, financial records, strategic and product plans and other intellectual property and, on a parental or guardian level, to monitor minor children's cyber activities.