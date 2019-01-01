QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
271.4K/30.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
194.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
487B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
World Health Energy Holdings Inc is engaged in data security and analytics and provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and individuals worldwide The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety focusing on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management and encryption. Its software specializes in data protection, threat detection and response. Its Product offerings enable enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, confidential data belonging to customers, financial records, strategic and product plans and other intellectual property and, on a parental or guardian level, to monitor minor children's cyber activities.

World Health Energy Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy World Health Energy Hldgs (WHEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of World Health Energy Hldgs (OTCPK: WHEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are World Health Energy Hldgs's (WHEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for World Health Energy Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for World Health Energy Hldgs (WHEN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for World Health Energy Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for World Health Energy Hldgs (WHEN)?

A

The stock price for World Health Energy Hldgs (OTCPK: WHEN) is $0.0004 last updated Today at 4:00:02 PM.

Q

Does World Health Energy Hldgs (WHEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for World Health Energy Hldgs.

Q

When is World Health Energy Hldgs (OTCPK:WHEN) reporting earnings?

A

World Health Energy Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is World Health Energy Hldgs (WHEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for World Health Energy Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does World Health Energy Hldgs (WHEN) operate in?

A

World Health Energy Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.