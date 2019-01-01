ñol

World Health Energy Hldgs
(OTCPK:WHEN)
0.0003
00
At close: May 26
0.0005
0.0002[66.67%]
PreMarket: 9:19AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding104.3B / 491.3B
Vol / Avg.- / 15.7M
Mkt Cap147.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

World Health Energy Hldgs (OTC:WHEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

World Health Energy Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$32.5K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of World Health Energy Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

World Health Energy Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is World Health Energy Hldgs (OTCPK:WHEN) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for World Health Energy Hldgs

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for World Health Energy Hldgs (OTCPK:WHEN)?
A

There are no earnings for World Health Energy Hldgs

Q
What were World Health Energy Hldgs’s (OTCPK:WHEN) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for World Health Energy Hldgs

