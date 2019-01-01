ñol

Cactus
(NYSE:WHD)
53.08
0.10[0.19%]
At close: May 26
52.98
-0.1000[-0.19%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low31.65 - 64.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding58.5M / 75.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 540.5K
Mkt Cap4B
P/E54.06
50d Avg. Price52.91
Div / Yield0.44/0.83%
Payout Ratio40.82
EPS0.35
Total Float58.5M

Cactus (NYSE:WHD), Dividends

Cactus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cactus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.87%

Annual Dividend

$0.44

Last Dividend

May 30
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Cactus Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Cactus (WHD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cactus. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Cactus (WHD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Cactus ($WHD) will be on June 16, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Cactus (WHD) shares by May 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Cactus (WHD) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Cactus (WHD) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for Cactus (NYSE:WHD)?
A

Cactus has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Cactus (WHD) was $0.11 and was paid out next on June 16, 2022.

