West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Questions & Answers
The latest price target for West Fraser Timber (NYSE: WFG) was reported by BMO Capital on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $99.00 expecting WFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.47% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for West Fraser Timber (NYSE: WFG) was provided by BMO Capital, and West Fraser Timber maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of West Fraser Timber, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for West Fraser Timber was filed on May 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest West Fraser Timber (WFG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $80.00 to $99.00. The current price West Fraser Timber (WFG) is trading at is $92.12, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
