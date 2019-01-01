ñol

West Fraser Timber
(NYSE:WFG)
91.02
-0.10[-0.11%]
At close: May 26
88.66
-2.3600[-2.59%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low64.72 - 102.61
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 101.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 351.9K
Mkt Cap9.3B
P/E3.01
50d Avg. Price85.8
Div / Yield1/1.10%
Payout Ratio2.8
EPS10.35
Total Float-

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

West Fraser Timber reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$10.250

Quarterly Revenue

$3.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.1B

Earnings Recap

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

West Fraser Timber missed estimated earnings by 6.29%, reporting an EPS of $3.13 versus an estimate of $3.34.

Revenue was up $349.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.86% increase in the share price the next day.

 

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of West Fraser Timber using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
West Fraser Timber Questions & Answers

Q
When is West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) reporting earnings?
A

West Fraser Timber (WFG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $4.92, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were West Fraser Timber’s (NYSE:WFG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.7B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

