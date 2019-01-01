West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

West Fraser Timber missed estimated earnings by 6.29%, reporting an EPS of $3.13 versus an estimate of $3.34.

Revenue was up $349.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.86% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.