Range
5.59 - 7.07
Vol / Avg.
3.4K/216.4K
Div / Yield
0.08/1.11%
52 Wk
4.99 - 14.73
Mkt Cap
28.5B
Payout Ratio
46.56
Open
6.01
P/E
42.4
EPS
0.19
Shares
4.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Weg SA produces and sells electric motors, generators, control systems, and other industrial devices worldwide. The company has three reportable segments: industry, energy, and foreign (outside of Brazil). The industry segment manufactures various motors, drives, controls, and equipment for industrial automation. Energy products primarily consist of electricity generators for power plants, turbines, control systems, and transformers to aid distributed energy systems and solutions. Sales generated outside Brazil account for majority of total revenue, and the firm has diversified into several regions to build a customer base. Most notably, North America and Europe account for a material portion of external sales.

Weg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Weg (WEGZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Weg (OTCPK: WEGZY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Weg's (WEGZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Weg.

Q

What is the target price for Weg (WEGZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Weg

Q

Current Stock Price for Weg (WEGZY)?

A

The stock price for Weg (OTCPK: WEGZY) is $6.784 last updated Today at 4:20:51 PM.

Q

Does Weg (WEGZY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 20, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Weg (OTCPK:WEGZY) reporting earnings?

A

Weg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Weg (WEGZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Weg.

Q

What sector and industry does Weg (WEGZY) operate in?

A

Weg is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.