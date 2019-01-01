Weg SA produces and sells electric motors, generators, control systems, and other industrial devices worldwide. The company has three reportable segments: industry, energy, and foreign (outside of Brazil). The industry segment manufactures various motors, drives, controls, and equipment for industrial automation. Energy products primarily consist of electricity generators for power plants, turbines, control systems, and transformers to aid distributed energy systems and solutions. Sales generated outside Brazil account for majority of total revenue, and the firm has diversified into several regions to build a customer base. Most notably, North America and Europe account for a material portion of external sales.