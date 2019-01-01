QQQ
Range
10.29 - 10.96
Vol / Avg.
131.3K/510K
Div / Yield
0.16/1.51%
52 Wk
8.56 - 20.44
Mkt Cap
575.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.3
P/E
-
EPS
0.31
Shares
52.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Weber Inc is an outdoor cooking company and maintains a diverse product portfolio across fuel types, pricing tiers, and a wide range of accessories, consumables and services. It generates revenues from the sale of grills and related accessories.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060-0.160 -0.1000
REV310.780M283.141M-27.639M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.180-0.680 -0.5000
REV336.060M350.230M14.170M

Weber Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Weber (WEBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Weber (NYSE: WEBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Weber's (WEBR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Weber (WEBR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Weber (NYSE: WEBR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting WEBR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.46% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Weber (WEBR)?

A

The stock price for Weber (NYSE: WEBR) is $10.95 last updated Today at 4:37:50 PM.

Q

Does Weber (WEBR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Weber (WEBR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is Weber (NYSE:WEBR) reporting earnings?

A

Weber’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.

Q

Is Weber (WEBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Weber.

Q

What sector and industry does Weber (WEBR) operate in?

A

Weber is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.