|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.060
|-0.160
|-0.1000
|REV
|310.780M
|283.141M
|-27.639M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.180
|-0.680
|-0.5000
|REV
|336.060M
|350.230M
|14.170M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Weber (NYSE: WEBR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Weber’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT).
The latest price target for Weber (NYSE: WEBR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting WEBR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.46% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Weber (NYSE: WEBR) is $10.95 last updated Today at 4:37:50 PM.
The next Weber (WEBR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.
Weber’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Weber.
Weber is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.