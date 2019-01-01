QQQ
Range
2.55 - 2.55
Vol / Avg.
4K/6.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.44 - 4.12
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.55
P/E
-
Shares
691.8M
Outstanding
Wood Group (John) is an energy-services company that provides a range of engineering, production, and technical solutions primarily for the upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas sector. Operations are divided into four segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions America, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Solutions. The company provides services to the oil and gas sector through brownfield engineering and modifications, production enhancement, operations and maintenance, and facility construction and maintenance management. A vast majority of the revenue is generated by the Asset Solutions EAAA and Asset Solutions America's segment combined, and most of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.

Wood Group (John) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wood Group (John) (WDGJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wood Group (John) (OTCPK: WDGJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wood Group (John)'s (WDGJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wood Group (John).

Q

What is the target price for Wood Group (John) (WDGJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wood Group (John)

Q

Current Stock Price for Wood Group (John) (WDGJF)?

A

The stock price for Wood Group (John) (OTCPK: WDGJF) is $2.55 last updated Today at 2:38:13 PM.

Q

Does Wood Group (John) (WDGJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wood Group (John).

Q

When is Wood Group (John) (OTCPK:WDGJF) reporting earnings?

A

Wood Group (John) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wood Group (John) (WDGJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wood Group (John).

Q

What sector and industry does Wood Group (John) (WDGJF) operate in?

A

Wood Group (John) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.