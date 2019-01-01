QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Western Asset Total Return ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ: WBND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset Total Return ETF's (WBND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset Total Return ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset Total Return ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ: WBND) is $24.37 last updated Today at 4:09:30 PM.

Q

Does Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset Total Return ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset Total Return ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) operate in?

A

Western Asset Total Return ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.