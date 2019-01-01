ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wharf (Hldgs)
(OTCPK:WARFY)
6.06
00
At close: May 25
8.27
2.21[36.47%]
After Hours: 9:18AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.15 - 7.86
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.0K / 2.4K
Mkt Cap9.3B
P/E12.07
50d Avg. Price5.89
Div / Yield0.1/1.69%
Payout Ratio20.33
EPS-
Total Float-

Wharf (Hldgs) (OTC:WARFY), Dividends

Wharf (Hldgs) issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wharf (Hldgs) generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 17, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wharf (Hldgs) Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wharf (Hldgs) (WARFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wharf (Hldgs). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on October 15, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Wharf (Hldgs) (WARFY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wharf (Hldgs) (WARFY). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2012 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next Wharf (Hldgs) (WARFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wharf (Hldgs) (WARFY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on October 15, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wharf (Hldgs) (OTCPK:WARFY)?
A

Wharf (Hldgs) has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Wharf (Hldgs) (WARFY) was $0.10 and was paid out next on October 15, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.