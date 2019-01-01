ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wah Fu Education Group
(NASDAQ:WAFU)
2.18
-0.015[-0.68%]
At close: May 26
2.14
-0.0400[-1.83%]
After Hours: 4:24PM EDT
Day High/Low1.98 - 2.29
52 Week High/Low1.93 - 12.5
Open / Close2.15 / 2.18
Float / Outstanding1.2M / 4.4M
Vol / Avg.38.9K / 167.4K
Mkt Cap9.7M
P/E12.11
50d Avg. Price2.68
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float1.2M

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wah Fu Education Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Wah Fu Education Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Wah Fu Education Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Wah Fu Education Group

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)?
A

There are no earnings for Wah Fu Education Group

Q
What were Wah Fu Education Group’s (NASDAQ:WAFU) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Wah Fu Education Group

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.