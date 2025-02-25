February 25, 2025 3:19 PM 2 min read

Dow Surges 200 Points; Keurig Dr Pepper Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.46% to 43,661.51 while the NASDAQ fell 1.07% to 19,080.23. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.29% to 5,965.92.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares jumped by 1.3% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell by 1.3%.

Top Headline

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP shares gained around 2.5% on Tuesday following better-than-expected quarterly results.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 58 cents, beating the street view of 57 cents. Quarterly sales of $4.07 billion (+5.2% year over year), outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $4.02 billion.

Equities Trading UP
                       

  • Organovo Holdings, Inc. ONVO shares shot up 217% to $1.19 after the company announced that Eli Lilly is set to acquire its FXR program, including FXR314.
  • Shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited WAFUgot a boost, surging 84% to $3.2950 after the company announced it will integrate DeepSeek to drive AI-based education innovation and long-term growth strategies.
  • AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO shares were also up, gaining 24% to $10.57 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares dropped 30% to $9.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc HIMS were down 22% to $40.02 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Sempra SRE was down, falling 19% to $70.52 after the company issued FY25 EPS below estimates.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.4% to $69.02 while gold traded down 1.3% at $2,924.50.

Silver traded down 2% to $31.95 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.7% to $4.5470.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.15%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.07% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.49%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.80%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.11%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.39%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.80%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.32% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.20%.

Economics

  • The Dallas Fed’s general business activity index for Texas's service sector fell by 2.8 points to a reading of 4.6 in February.
  • The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose by 4.5% year-over-year in December compared to 4.3% in the previous month.
  • The FHFA house prices index increased by 0.4% in December.

