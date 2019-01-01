Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$303K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$303K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vyant Bio using advanced sorting and filters.
Vyant Bio Questions & Answers
When is Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) reporting earnings?
Vyant Bio (VYNT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.85, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Vyant Bio’s (NASDAQ:VYNT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $222K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.