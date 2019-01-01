Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vyant Bio
Vyant Bio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vyant Bio (NASDAQ: VYNT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting VYNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 343.92% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vyant Bio (NASDAQ: VYNT) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Vyant Bio maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vyant Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vyant Bio was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vyant Bio (VYNT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $3.00. The current price Vyant Bio (VYNT) is trading at is $0.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
