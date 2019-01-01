ñol

Invesco Trust For Invnt
(NYSE:VTN)
11.11
-0.01[-0.09%]
At close: Jun 7
10.74
-0.3700[-3.33%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.06 - 14.17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding19.5M / 19.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 49.9K
Mkt Cap216.4M
P/E556
50d Avg. Price10.92
Div / Yield0.51/4.54%
Payout Ratio2858
EPS0
Total Float19.5M

Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Invesco Trust For Invnt

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Invesco Trust For Invnt Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Invesco Trust For Invnt (VTN)?
A

The latest price target for Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE: VTN) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VTN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Invesco Trust For Invnt (VTN)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE: VTN) was provided by Stifel, and Invesco Trust For Invnt downgraded their sell rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Invesco Trust For Invnt (VTN)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Invesco Trust For Invnt, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Invesco Trust For Invnt was filed on August 15, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 15, 2017.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Invesco Trust For Invnt (VTN) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Invesco Trust For Invnt (VTN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Invesco Trust For Invnt (VTN) is trading at is $11.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

