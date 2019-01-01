ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Vistra
(NYSE:VST)
26.31
0.38[1.47%]
At close: May 27
26.32
0.0100[0.04%]
After Hours: 5:27PM EDT
Day High/Low25.74 - 26.33
52 Week High/Low15.91 - 27.1
Open / Close25.98 / 26.31
Float / Outstanding333.2M / 431.8M
Vol / Avg.5.8M / 5.1M
Mkt Cap11.4B
P/E32.89
50d Avg. Price24.44
Div / Yield0.71/2.69%
Payout Ratio77.5
EPS-0.72
Total Float333.2M

Vistra (NYSE:VST), Dividends

Vistra issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Vistra generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.21%

Annual Dividend

$0.68

Last Dividend

Mar 22

Next Dividend

Jun 21
Vistra Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vistra (VST) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 4, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 21, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Vistra (VST) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Vistra ($VST) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Vistra (VST) shares by June 22, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Vistra (VST) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Vistra (VST) will be on June 21, 2022 and will be $0.18

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vistra (NYSE:VST)?
A

The most current yield for Vistra (VST) is 2.80% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

