QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Vishay Intertechnology
(NYSE:VSH)
20.37
0.31[1.55%]
At close: May 27
20.36
-0.0100[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low20.21 - 20.45
52 Week High/Low17.57 - 24.34
Open / Close20.33 / 20.36
Float / Outstanding116.3M / 144M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 957.9K
Mkt Cap2.9B
P/E8.97
50d Avg. Price19.24
Div / Yield0.4/1.96%
Payout Ratio17.18
EPS0.71
Total Float116.3M

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH), Dividends

Vishay Intertechnology issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Vishay Intertechnology generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.00%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Mar 17

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Vishay Intertechnology Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 24, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Vishay Intertechnology ($VSH) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)?
A

The most current yield for Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) is 2.02% and is payable next on June 29, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.