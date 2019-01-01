QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
10.1K/126.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.49
Mkt Cap
5.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
110.3M
Outstanding
Victory Resources Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company. The company operates through two segments namely Acquisition, Exploration, and Development of mineral properties and Administrative and Investing activities. Geographically, it operates only in Canada. Its projects portfolio includes Smokey Lithium, Mal-Wen, Loner Property, Hammond Reef South, Lac Simard, and Black Diablo.

Victory Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Victory Resources (VRCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Victory Resources (OTCPK: VRCFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Victory Resources's (VRCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Victory Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Victory Resources (VRCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Victory Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Victory Resources (VRCFF)?

A

The stock price for Victory Resources (OTCPK: VRCFF) is $0.046 last updated Today at 3:27:31 PM.

Q

Does Victory Resources (VRCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Victory Resources.

Q

When is Victory Resources (OTCPK:VRCFF) reporting earnings?

A

Victory Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Victory Resources (VRCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Victory Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Victory Resources (VRCFF) operate in?

A

Victory Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.