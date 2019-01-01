QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ: VPN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF's (VPN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)?

A

The stock price for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ: VPN) is $15.47 last updated Today at 2:57:07 PM.

Q

Does Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF.

Q

When is Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) reporting earnings?

A

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) operate in?

A

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.