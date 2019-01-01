Velo3D (NYSE:VLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$12.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$12.2M
Earnings History
Velo3D Questions & Answers
When is Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) reporting earnings?
Velo3D (VLD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.74, which missed the estimate of $-0.05.
What were Velo3D’s (NYSE:VLD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.7M, which beat the estimate of $7.6M.
