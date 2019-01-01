ñol

Invesco Advantage
(AMEX:VKI)
9.85
0.22[2.28%]
At close: May 27
9.11
-0.7400[-7.51%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.63 - 9.85
52 Week High/Low9 - 12.88
Open / Close9.72 / 9.85
Float / Outstanding44.4M / 44.4M
Vol / Avg.186.3K / 130.7K
Mkt Cap437.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.67
Div / Yield0.57/5.80%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.98
Total Float44.4M

Invesco Advantage (AMEX:VKI), Dividends

Invesco Advantage issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Invesco Advantage generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.90%

Annual Dividend

$0.5532

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Invesco Advantage Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Invesco Advantage (VKI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Invesco Advantage. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Invesco Advantage (VKI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Invesco Advantage ($VKI) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Invesco Advantage (VKI) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Invesco Advantage (VKI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Invesco Advantage (VKI) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Invesco Advantage (AMEX:VKI)?
A

Invesco Advantage has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Invesco Advantage (VKI) was $0.05 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

