There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
View Inc is a technology company and the market leader in smart windows. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light, to improve people's health and experience in buildings, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption to mitigate the effects of climate change. Every View installation also includes a smart building platform that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure.

View Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy View (VIEWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of View (NASDAQ: VIEWW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are View's (VIEWW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for View.

Q

What is the target price for View (VIEWW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for View

Q

Current Stock Price for View (VIEWW)?

A

The stock price for View (NASDAQ: VIEWW) is $0.1999 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:51:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does View (VIEWW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for View.

Q

When is View (NASDAQ:VIEWW) reporting earnings?

A

View does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is View (VIEWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for View.

Q

What sector and industry does View (VIEWW) operate in?

A

View is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.