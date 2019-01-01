Vista Gold (AMEX:VGZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vista Gold
Vista Gold Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vista Gold (AMEX: VGZ) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.25 expecting VGZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 293.94% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vista Gold (AMEX: VGZ) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Vista Gold maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vista Gold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vista Gold was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vista Gold (VGZ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.00 to $3.25. The current price Vista Gold (VGZ) is trading at is $0.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
