Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veritone missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $16.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veritone's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.20 -0.11 -0.14 -0.14 EPS Actual 0.37 -0.07 -0.12 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 44.80M 22.03M 19.05M 17.37M Revenue Actual 55.15M 22.66M 19.21M 18.30M

