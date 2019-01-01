Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Veritone missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $16.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Veritone's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|-0.11
|-0.14
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|-0.07
|-0.12
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|44.80M
|22.03M
|19.05M
|17.37M
|Revenue Actual
|55.15M
|22.66M
|19.21M
|18.30M
Veritone Questions & Answers
Veritone (VERI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-3.09, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $3.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
