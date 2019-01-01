ñol

VEON
(NASDAQ:VEON)
0.52
0.03[6.12%]
At close: May 27
0.511
-0.0090[-1.73%]
After Hours: 7:53PM EDT
Day High/Low0.48 - 0.54
52 Week High/Low0.24 - 2.38
Open / Close0.5 / 0.52
Float / Outstanding- / 1.8B
Vol / Avg.6.4M / 31.5M
Mkt Cap913.5M
P/E1.4
50d Avg. Price0.58
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.18
Total Float-

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON), Dividends

VEON issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash VEON generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.0%

Annual Dividend

$0.3

Last Dividend

Feb 27, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

VEON Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next VEON (VEON) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for VEON. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on March 5, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own VEON (VEON) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for VEON (VEON). The last dividend payout was on March 5, 2020 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next VEON (VEON) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for VEON (VEON). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on March 5, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)?
A

VEON has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for VEON (VEON) was $0.15 and was paid out next on March 5, 2020.

