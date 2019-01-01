VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ:VECT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VectivBio Holding
VectivBio Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ: VECT) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting VECT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 293.44% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ: VECT) was provided by Credit Suisse, and VectivBio Holding initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VectivBio Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VectivBio Holding was filed on May 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VectivBio Holding (VECT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $24.00. The current price VectivBio Holding (VECT) is trading at is $6.10, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
