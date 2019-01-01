ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Veritex Holdings
(NASDAQ:VBTX)
34.43
0.84[2.50%]
At close: May 27
34.43
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low33.79 - 34.43
52 Week High/Low27.28 - 45.36
Open / Close33.84 / 34.43
Float / Outstanding45.4M / 54M
Vol / Avg.150.9K / 411.3K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E12.08
50d Avg. Price35.31
Div / Yield0.8/2.38%
Payout Ratio27.7
EPS0.66
Total Float45.4M

Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX), Dividends

Veritex Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Veritex Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.30%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Veritex Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Veritex Holdings (VBTX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Veritex Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Veritex Holdings (VBTX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Veritex Holdings (VBTX). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.20

Q
How much per share is the next Veritex Holdings (VBTX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Veritex Holdings (VBTX). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on May 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX)?
A

Veritex Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Veritex Holdings (VBTX) was $0.20 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.