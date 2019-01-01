VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 1
EPS Estimate
$0.170
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$13.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$18.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of VersaBank using advanced sorting and filters.
VersaBank Questions & Answers
When is VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) reporting earnings?
VersaBank (VBNK) is scheduled to report earnings on June 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were VersaBank’s (NASDAQ:VBNK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
