Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vaxxinity
The latest price target for Vaxxinity (NASDAQ: VAXX) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VAXX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vaxxinity (NASDAQ: VAXX) was provided by Evercore ISI Group, and Vaxxinity initiated their in-line rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vaxxinity, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vaxxinity was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vaxxinity (VAXX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Vaxxinity (VAXX) is trading at is $4.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
