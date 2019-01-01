Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vaxxinity using advanced sorting and filters.
Vaxxinity Questions & Answers
When is Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) reporting earnings?
Vaxxinity (VAXX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.44, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Vaxxinity’s (NASDAQ:VAXX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $50K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.