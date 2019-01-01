QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/73.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.31
Mkt Cap
5.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
55.6M
Outstanding
Viva Gold Corp is a company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It is currently advancing its 100% owned Tonopah Project, located in the Walker Lane Trend in Western Nevada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Viva Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viva Gold (VAUCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viva Gold (OTCQB: VAUCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Viva Gold's (VAUCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viva Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Viva Gold (VAUCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Viva Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Viva Gold (VAUCF)?

A

The stock price for Viva Gold (OTCQB: VAUCF) is $0.1067 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:41:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Viva Gold (VAUCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viva Gold.

Q

When is Viva Gold (OTCQB:VAUCF) reporting earnings?

A

Viva Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Viva Gold (VAUCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viva Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Viva Gold (VAUCF) operate in?

A

Viva Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.