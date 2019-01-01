Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.520
Quarterly Revenue
$24.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$24.3M
Earnings History
Valneva Questions & Answers
When is Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) reporting earnings?
Valneva (VALN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.72, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Valneva’s (NASDAQ:VALN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $28M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
