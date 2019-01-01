Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Valneva
Valneva Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) was reported by Jefferies on June 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting VALN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.34% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) was provided by Jefferies, and Valneva initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Valneva, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Valneva was filed on June 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Valneva (VALN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $36.00. The current price Valneva (VALN) is trading at is $24.60, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
