|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ: VACC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vaccitech’s space includes: Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA), CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX), Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT), Gelesis Holdings (NYSE:GLS) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX).
The latest price target for Vaccitech (NASDAQ: VACC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting VACC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 211.65% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vaccitech (NASDAQ: VACC) is $7.38 last updated Today at 2:40:00 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vaccitech.
Vaccitech’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vaccitech.
Vaccitech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.