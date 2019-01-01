QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Vaccitech PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, VTP-200, VTP-850, and VTP-600. Its current prophylactic programs include VTP-400. In addition, it also co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the University of Oxford known as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

Vaccitech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vaccitech (VACC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ: VACC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vaccitech's (VACC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vaccitech (VACC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vaccitech (NASDAQ: VACC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting VACC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 211.65% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vaccitech (VACC)?

A

The stock price for Vaccitech (NASDAQ: VACC) is $7.38 last updated Today at 2:40:00 PM.

Q

Does Vaccitech (VACC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vaccitech.

Q

When is Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) reporting earnings?

A

Vaccitech’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.

Q

Is Vaccitech (VACC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vaccitech.

Q

What sector and industry does Vaccitech (VACC) operate in?

A

Vaccitech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.