QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Marriott Vacations
(NYSE:VAC)
149.00
3.10[2.12%]
At close: May 27
148.87
-0.1300[-0.09%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low146.98 - 150.4
52 Week High/Low132.65 - 175.79
Open / Close147.57 / 148.87
Float / Outstanding40.3M / 41.4M
Vol / Avg.272.6K / 411.5K
Mkt Cap6.2B
P/E47.99
50d Avg. Price148.12
Div / Yield2.48/1.70%
Payout Ratio55.92
EPS1.36
Total Float40.3M

Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC), Dividends

Marriott Vacations issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Marriott Vacations generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.82%

Annual Dividend

$2.48

Last Dividend

May 26
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Marriott Vacations Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Marriott Vacations (VAC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marriott Vacations. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.62 on June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Marriott Vacations (VAC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Marriott Vacations ($VAC) will be on June 9, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Marriott Vacations (VAC) shares by May 26, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Marriott Vacations (VAC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Marriott Vacations (VAC) will be on May 25, 2022 and will be $0.62

Q
What is the dividend yield for Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC)?
A

Marriott Vacations has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Marriott Vacations (VAC) was $0.62 and was paid out next on June 9, 2022.

