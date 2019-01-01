Universal (NYSE:UVV), Dividends

Universal issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Universal generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 8, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Universal ($UVV) will be on August 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Universal (UVV) shares by July 11, 2022
The next dividend for Universal (UVV) will be on July 8, 2022 and will be $0.79
The most current yield for Universal (UVV) is 5.12% and is payable next on August 1, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.