ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Universal
(NYSE:UVV)
62.76
-0.93[-1.46%]
At close: Jun 3
62.76
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low62.27 - 63.86
52 Week High/Low46.24 - 64.13
Open / Close63.7 / 62.76
Float / Outstanding17.6M / 24.6M
Vol / Avg.105.6K / 129K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E18.09
50d Avg. Price59.45
Div / Yield3.16/5.04%
Payout Ratio89.63
EPS1.04
Total Float17.6M

Universal (NYSE:UVV), Dividends

Universal issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Universal generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.77%

Annual Dividend

$3.12

Last Dividend

Apr 11

Next Dividend

Jul 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Universal Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Universal (UVV) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Universal (UVV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Universal ($UVV) will be on August 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Universal (UVV) shares by July 11, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Universal (UVV) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Universal (UVV) will be on July 8, 2022 and will be $0.79

Q
What is the dividend yield for Universal (NYSE:UVV)?
A

The most current yield for Universal (UVV) is 5.12% and is payable next on August 1, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.