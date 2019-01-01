Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Universal Insurance Hldgs
Universal Insurance Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting UVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.35% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Universal Insurance Hldgs maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Universal Insurance Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Universal Insurance Hldgs was filed on September 24, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 24, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Universal Insurance Hldgs (UVE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $16.00. The current price Universal Insurance Hldgs (UVE) is trading at is $12.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.