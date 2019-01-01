ñol

UTStarcom Holdings
(NASDAQ:UTSI)
0.6997
-0.0203[-2.82%]
At close: Jun 3
0.63
-0.0697[-9.96%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low0.65 - 0.7
52 Week High/Low0.61 - 2
Open / Close0.68 / 0.7
Float / Outstanding14.4M / 36.1M
Vol / Avg.6.1K / 16.7K
Mkt Cap25.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.73
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.1
Total Float14.4M

UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

UTStarcom Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 24

EPS

$-0.170

Quarterly Revenue

$15.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of UTStarcom Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

UTStarcom Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) reporting earnings?
A

UTStarcom Holdings (UTSI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 24, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were UTStarcom Holdings’s (NASDAQ:UTSI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

