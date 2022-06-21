ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 6:04 AM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Valneva SE VALN shares rose 83.6% to $25.18  in pre-market trading following Pfizer agreement to acquire an 8.1% stake.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV rose 44.8% to $14.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 68% on Friday.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV rose 36.7% to $0.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Endo International plc ENDP shares rose 23.1% to $0.4315 in pre-market trading. TLC BioSciences recently entered a commercialization agreement with Endo International for the U.S. rights of TLC599, a proprietary BioSeizer sustained-release injectable in Phase 3 development for osteoarthritis pain.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 19.4% to $0.76 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma is expected to report its first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO rose 16.9% to $1.52 in pre-market trading. Mereo BioPharma shares jumped over 62% on Friday following reports suggesting AstraZeneca is weighing a bid for Mereo BioPharma.
  • Revlon, Inc. REV rose 13.4% to $4.23 in pre-market trading. Revlon shares jumped 91% on Friday following a report suggesting Reliance Industries is considering buying out the company, which recently filed for bankruptcy.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE rose 12.7% to $24.00 in pre-market trading. Spirit Airlines’ board announced they will review revised proposal from JetBlue Airways Corporation.
  • Resolute Forest Products Inc. RFP shares rose 12.4% to $15.50 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. HEPA rose 10.7% to $0.7749 in pre-market trading. Hepion Pharmaceuticals received FDA orphan drug status designation for rencofilstat for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX shares rose 10.7% to $0.2995 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
  • Autoliv, Inc. ALV rose 8.8% to $75.12 in pre-market trading. Autoliv reiterated its full-year 2022 indications.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI rose 8.7% to $3.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Murphy Oil Corporation MUR rose 8.5% to $36.50 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
  • Athersys, Inc. ATHX rose 7.6% to $0.3002 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Friday.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT shares fell 48.2% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares.
  • UTStarcom Holdings Corp. UTSI fell 12.5% to $0.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS fell 11.9% to $0.3216 in pre-market trading after surging 29% on Friday. Electric Last Mile recently anounced plans to filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 10.1% to $0.38 in pre-market trading.
  • SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 9.8% to $3.61 in pre-market trading after jumping around 50% on Friday.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA shares fell 9.2% to $4.03 in pre-market trading. Comera Life Sciences shares jumped around 27% on Friday after the company was granted a US patent titled 'Excipient compounds for protein processing.'
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares fell 9.1% to $0.1585 in pre-market trading.
  • Wah Fu Education Group Limited WAFU shares fell 8.8% to $2.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM fell 8.4% to $0.4156 in pre-market trading after declining around 27% on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Communications EquipmentInformation TechnologyPre-Market MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas