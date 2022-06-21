24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Valneva SE VALN shares rose 83.6% to $25.18 in pre-market trading following Pfizer agreement to acquire an 8.1% stake.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV rose 44.8% to $14.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 68% on Friday.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV rose 36.7% to $0.54 in pre-market trading.

Endo International plc ENDP shares rose 23.1% to $0.4315 in pre-market trading. TLC BioSciences recently entered a commercialization agreement with Endo International for the U.S. rights of TLC599, a proprietary BioSeizer sustained-release injectable in Phase 3 development for osteoarthritis pain.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 19.4% to $0.76 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma is expected to report its first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO rose 16.9% to $1.52 in pre-market trading. Mereo BioPharma shares jumped over 62% on Friday following reports suggesting AstraZeneca is weighing a bid for Mereo BioPharma.

Revlon, Inc. REV rose 13.4% to $4.23 in pre-market trading. Revlon shares jumped 91% on Friday following a report suggesting Reliance Industries is considering buying out the company, which recently filed for bankruptcy.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE rose 12.7% to $24.00 in pre-market trading. Spirit Airlines' board announced they will review revised proposal from JetBlue Airways Corporation.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. RFP shares rose 12.4% to $15.50 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. HEPA rose 10.7% to $0.7749 in pre-market trading. Hepion Pharmaceuticals received FDA orphan drug status designation for rencofilstat for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX shares rose 10.7% to $0.2995 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.

Autoliv, Inc. ALV rose 8.8% to $75.12 in pre-market trading. Autoliv reiterated its full-year 2022 indications.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI rose 8.7% to $3.24 in pre-market trading.

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR rose 8.5% to $36.50 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.

Athersys, Inc. ATHX rose 7.6% to $0.3002 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Friday.



