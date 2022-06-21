24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Valneva SE VALN shares rose 83.6% to $25.18 in pre-market trading following Pfizer agreement to acquire an 8.1% stake.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV rose 44.8% to $14.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 68% on Friday.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV rose 36.7% to $0.54 in pre-market trading.
- Endo International plc ENDP shares rose 23.1% to $0.4315 in pre-market trading. TLC BioSciences recently entered a commercialization agreement with Endo International for the U.S. rights of TLC599, a proprietary BioSeizer sustained-release injectable in Phase 3 development for osteoarthritis pain.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 19.4% to $0.76 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma is expected to report its first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO rose 16.9% to $1.52 in pre-market trading. Mereo BioPharma shares jumped over 62% on Friday following reports suggesting AstraZeneca is weighing a bid for Mereo BioPharma.
- Revlon, Inc. REV rose 13.4% to $4.23 in pre-market trading. Revlon shares jumped 91% on Friday following a report suggesting Reliance Industries is considering buying out the company, which recently filed for bankruptcy.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE rose 12.7% to $24.00 in pre-market trading. Spirit Airlines’ board announced they will review revised proposal from JetBlue Airways Corporation.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. RFP shares rose 12.4% to $15.50 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. HEPA rose 10.7% to $0.7749 in pre-market trading. Hepion Pharmaceuticals received FDA orphan drug status designation for rencofilstat for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX shares rose 10.7% to $0.2995 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
- Autoliv, Inc. ALV rose 8.8% to $75.12 in pre-market trading. Autoliv reiterated its full-year 2022 indications.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI rose 8.7% to $3.24 in pre-market trading.
- Murphy Oil Corporation MUR rose 8.5% to $36.50 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX rose 7.6% to $0.3002 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Friday.
Losers
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT shares fell 48.2% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. UTSI fell 12.5% to $0.70 in pre-market trading.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS fell 11.9% to $0.3216 in pre-market trading after surging 29% on Friday. Electric Last Mile recently anounced plans to filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 10.1% to $0.38 in pre-market trading.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 9.8% to $3.61 in pre-market trading after jumping around 50% on Friday.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA shares fell 9.2% to $4.03 in pre-market trading. Comera Life Sciences shares jumped around 27% on Friday after the company was granted a US patent titled 'Excipient compounds for protein processing.'
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares fell 9.1% to $0.1585 in pre-market trading.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited WAFU shares fell 8.8% to $2.06 in pre-market trading.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM fell 8.4% to $0.4156 in pre-market trading after declining around 27% on Friday.
