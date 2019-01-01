UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for UTStarcom Holdings
The latest price target for UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ: UTSI) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on August 31, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting UTSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 257.30% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ: UTSI) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and UTStarcom Holdings initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of UTStarcom Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for UTStarcom Holdings was filed on August 31, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 31, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest UTStarcom Holdings (UTSI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.50. The current price UTStarcom Holdings (UTSI) is trading at is $0.70, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
