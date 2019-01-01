ñol

Reaves Utility Income
(AMEX:UTG)
33.78
-0.15[-0.44%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low33.69 - 34.01
52 Week High/Low30.76 - 36.5
Open / Close34.01 / 33.78
Float / Outstanding67.7M / 67.7M
Vol / Avg.81.9K / 202.2K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E7.47
50d Avg. Price33.69
Div / Yield2.28/6.75%
Payout Ratio44.69
EPS-
Total Float67.7M

Reaves Utility Income (AMEX:UTG), Dividends

Reaves Utility Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Reaves Utility Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.56%

Annual Dividend

$2.2800

Last Dividend

May 19

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Reaves Utility Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Reaves Utility Income (UTG) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 11, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Reaves Utility Income (UTG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reaves Utility Income (UTG). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.19

Q
How much per share is the next Reaves Utility Income (UTG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reaves Utility Income (UTG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Reaves Utility Income (AMEX:UTG)?
A

The most current yield for Reaves Utility Income (UTG) is 6.56% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

